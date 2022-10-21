Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $280.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Estée Lauder Companies traded as low as $204.34 and last traded at $207.78, with a volume of 12364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.29.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after acquiring an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after acquiring an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after acquiring an additional 80,313 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after buying an additional 316,211 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.