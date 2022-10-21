ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 35,882.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,107,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after buying an additional 1,104,449 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 148,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $38.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $70.35.

