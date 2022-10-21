Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) versus Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Critical Analysis

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eurofins Scientific and Carrefour’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurofins Scientific $7.95 billion 1.45 $925.89 million N/A N/A Carrefour $87.89 billion 0.12 $1.27 billion N/A N/A

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than Eurofins Scientific.

Profitability

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Carrefour shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Eurofins Scientific has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrefour has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eurofins Scientific and Carrefour, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurofins Scientific 0 5 3 0 2.38 Carrefour 0 3 2 0 2.40

Eurofins Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.56%. Carrefour has a consensus price target of $20.64, suggesting a potential upside of 611.72%. Given Carrefour’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carrefour is more favorable than Eurofins Scientific.

Summary

Carrefour beats Eurofins Scientific on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products. It provides services such as agro-science, including biological assessment, consumer and human, and environmental safety, product chemistry, regulatory consultancy, and seed services; agro testing; assurance, such as product inspection, auditing, certification, training and consultation of food, consumer products, and healthcare and cosmetics; biopharma, and clinical diagnostics. In addition, the company offers consumer product testing, which include product compliance and audit, testing, certifications and approvals, inspections, training courses, and digital media and cyber security for various industries; cosmetics and personal care; environment testing, including water, air, soil, waste, and other products testing; and food and feed testing that include allergen, GMO, grain, meat, nano material, pesticides, and residual DNA testing. Further, it offers audit and certification, authenticity, carbohydrates, consulting, dioxins and POPs, food irradiation, labelling, law, heavy metals, identity preservation, mealtime, molecular and microbiology, mycotoxins, nutritional analyses, organic containments, packaging/migration, radioactivity, rapidest, sensorsy and consumer research, trainings, veterinary drug residues, and vitamins services. Additionally, the company provides forensic, genomic, maritime, materials and engineering, REACH, and technologies services. It operates approximately 900 laboratories in 54 countries. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products. The company is also involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. As of December 31. 2021, it operated 253 hypermarkets, 1,043 supermarkets, 4,330 convenience stores, 147 cash and carry outlets, and 26 soft discount stores in France; 457 hypermarkets, 1,926 supermarkets, 3,430 convenience stores, 12 cash and carry outlets, and 81 soft discount stores in rest of Europe; 184 hypermarkets, 151 supermarkets, 558 convenience stores, 259 cash and carry outlets, and one soft discount store in Argentina and Brazil; and 70 hypermarkets, four supermarkets, and 274 convenience stores in Taiwan, as well as 688 stores through local franchisee partners in Middle East, Africa, etc. Carrefour SA was founded in 1959 and is based in Massy, France.

