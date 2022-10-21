Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.54.

EVBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of EVBG opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Everbridge has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $164.00. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $111,761.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $122,883 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $54,755,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 74.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after purchasing an additional 456,305 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 429.1% during the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 711,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after buying an additional 304,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.