EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVCM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 17.46.

EverCommerce Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 7.96 on Wednesday. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 7.54 and a 52-week high of 21.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 11.16 and a 200 day moving average of 10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.12. The business had revenue of 157.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 152.99 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares in the company, valued at 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.