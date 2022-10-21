EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVCM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 17.46.

EverCommerce Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 7.96 on Wednesday. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 7.54 and a 52-week high of 21.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 11.16 and a 200 day moving average of 10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.12. The business had revenue of 157.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 152.99 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares in the company, valued at 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

