Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Trading Up 0.2%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 2,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Evo Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evo Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

Evo Acquisition Company Profile

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

