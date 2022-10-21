Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Exelon traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 310476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 30.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

