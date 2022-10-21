Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

FAST opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

