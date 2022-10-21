Financial Analysis: EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) versus Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF)

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) and Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Yoshitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.5% of EVgo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of Yoshitsu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EVgo and Yoshitsu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 1 3 6 0 2.50 Yoshitsu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

EVgo currently has a consensus price target of $12.94, suggesting a potential upside of 76.50%. Given EVgo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EVgo is more favorable than Yoshitsu.

This table compares EVgo and Yoshitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo -52.62% N/A -8.17% Yoshitsu N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVgo and Yoshitsu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo $22.21 million 87.42 -$5.91 million ($0.24) -30.54 Yoshitsu $228.44 million 0.20 $3.27 million N/A N/A

Yoshitsu has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Summary

Yoshitsu beats EVgo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot, or garage, pay gates and pilots microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and maintenance and development and project management services through eXtendTM, including electric vehicle supply equipment installation, networking, and operations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products. The company also provides body care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash; and fragrance products consisting of perfume and cologne for women and men. In addition, the company provides facial wash, firming lotion, astringent, and moisturizer products for men; and lip balm, lotion, shampoo, soap, and essence oil for children. Further, the company offers OTC drugs for the treatment of common ailments, such as colds, headaches, stomach pain, cough, and eye strains, as well as medical supplies and devices, including bandages, masks, thermometers, disinfectant sprays, eye masks, contact lens, and contact lens cleaners and solutions. Additionally, the company provides vitamins, minerals, fiber supplements, nutritional yeast, dietary products, and other nutritional supplements; bedding and bath products, and car supplies; and food, alcoholic beverages, and miscellaneous products. The company sells its products through directly operated physical stores, online stores, and franchise stores, as well as wholesale customers. It directly operates 11 physical stores in Japan; 26 online stores in Japan and China; and 8 franchise stores in the United States, 6 franchise stores in Canada, and 1 franchise store in the United Kingdom, as well as approximately 151 wholesale customers in Japan, China, the United States, and Canada. Yoshitsu Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

