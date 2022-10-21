Financial Comparison: German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for German American Bancorp and Bank of the James Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

German American Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.81%. Given German American Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe German American Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. German American Bancorp pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. German American Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares German American Bancorp and Bank of the James Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $229.84 million 4.74 $84.14 million $2.66 13.90 Bank of the James Financial Group $40.39 million 1.34 $7.59 million $1.72 6.67

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares German American Bancorp and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 29.43% 13.72% 1.44% Bank of the James Financial Group 19.70% 12.32% 0.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of German American Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of German American Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 77 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties; and 14 counties in Kentucky. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. It operates through a network of 16 full-service offices, 2 limited-service offices, and 1 residential mortgage loan production office. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

