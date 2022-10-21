Financial Comparison: Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) versus Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sequans Communications and Skyworks Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $50.88 million 3.42 -$20.26 million ($0.23) -15.83 Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 2.56 $1.50 billion $7.87 10.35

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skyworks Solutions 1 9 9 0 2.42

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sequans Communications and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sequans Communications currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 106.04%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $134.45, suggesting a potential upside of 65.09%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -16.19% N/A -17.24% Skyworks Solutions 24.11% 30.43% 18.67%

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Sequans Communications on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. The company provides a comprehensive product portfolio for 5G/4G massive IoT applications based on its Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. It also offers a product portfolio for 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 and Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

