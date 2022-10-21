Financial Contrast: Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) & Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund (NYSE:JOF)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) and Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Horizon Technology Finance and Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 0 4 0 0 2.00 Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.77%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund.

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $60.01 million 4.48 $27.78 million $1.21 8.76 Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 39.59% 11.55% 5.46% Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

(Get Rating)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc. It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the The Russell/Nomura Small Cap Index. It was formerly known as Japan OTC Equity Fund, Inc. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. was formed on March 22, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.