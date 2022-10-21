Financial Contrast: Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) vs. Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 28.24% 18.75% 14.10% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

79.7% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Ebang International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Micron Technology and Ebang International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $30.76 billion 1.90 $8.69 billion $7.73 6.95 Ebang International $51.45 million 0.89 $4.43 million N/A N/A

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Micron Technology and Ebang International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 2 4 24 0 2.73 Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Micron Technology presently has a consensus target price of $71.52, suggesting a potential upside of 33.18%. Given Micron Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Ebang International.

Summary

Micron Technology beats Ebang International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, networking, industrial, and automotive markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also provides foreign exchange trading and digital currency transfer services, as well as deals in virtual currencies. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

