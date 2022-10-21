Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Downgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners to “Hold”

Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FAF. Pi Financial cut their target price on Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut Fire & Flower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Fire & Flower from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Fire & Flower Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Fire & Flower stock opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. Fire & Flower has a 52 week low of C$1.49 and a 52 week high of C$8.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.29.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

