Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) PT Lowered to C$2.80

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.50 to C$2.80 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

TSE:FAF opened at C$1.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.78. Fire & Flower has a 1-year low of C$1.49 and a 1-year high of C$8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$82.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

