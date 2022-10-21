First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Up 7.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s share price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $12.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Majestic Silver traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 182,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,669,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AG. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 56,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -5.26%.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.