First Republic Bank to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $8.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.71. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.06.

NYSE FRC opened at $111.47 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.47 and a 200-day moving average of $149.36. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

