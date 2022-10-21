First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 3.0% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,843.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,061. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $145.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.16.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

