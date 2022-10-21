First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 10,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 2,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $637,000.

