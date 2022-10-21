First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) Shares Down 1.3%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.56 and last traded at $70.57. 8,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 7,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.48.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93.
