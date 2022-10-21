First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.03 and last traded at $51.44. 536,415 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 315,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.43.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Down 1.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.