First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.03 and last traded at $51.44. 536,415 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 315,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.43.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.