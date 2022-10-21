First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) Shares Up 1.1%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.22 and last traded at $48.10. 512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56.
