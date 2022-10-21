First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEU) Shares Up 0.2%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.58 and last traded at $51.19. 632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22.

