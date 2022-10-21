First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSMB. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $448,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 585.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 742,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 634,540 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

