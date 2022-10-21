Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $13.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 1,592 shares.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.72.

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,097,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,205,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after buying an additional 703,830 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 899,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 558,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,333,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after purchasing an additional 535,160 shares during the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

