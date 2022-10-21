Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $13.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 1,592 shares.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy
In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.