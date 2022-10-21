Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £136 ($164.33) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £144.60 ($174.72).

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of FLTR opened at £107.20 ($129.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £18.85 billion and a PE ratio of -45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a fifty-two week high of £146.85 ($177.44). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is £104.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,169.46.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

