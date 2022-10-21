ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

FORG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.25 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered shares of ForgeRock to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $23.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $22.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter worth $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.