Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 850 ($10.27).

Frasers Group Stock Performance

Shares of SDIPF opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. Frasers Group has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $8.08.

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

