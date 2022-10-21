freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €30.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FNTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on freenet in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.84) price objective on freenet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on freenet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on freenet in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of freenet stock opened at €19.16 ($19.55) on Wednesday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a one year high of €32.92 ($33.59). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.96.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

