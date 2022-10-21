FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.65. Approximately 20,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 46,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

