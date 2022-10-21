Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $26,699,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,810,000 after purchasing an additional 752,280 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 851,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 1,123.7% during the 1st quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 338,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 311,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $34.09 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $74.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $222.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. CLSA raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

