FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,361 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 63,715 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FutureFuel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in FutureFuel by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FutureFuel during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in FutureFuel by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 85,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in FutureFuel by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FutureFuel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

NYSE:FF opened at $6.38 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $279.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter.

About FutureFuel

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

