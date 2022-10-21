FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Life Storage, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Life Storage’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

LSI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of LSI opened at $102.72 on Thursday. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $99.78 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Life Storage by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

