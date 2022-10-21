FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) Issued By Pi Financial

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pure Gold Mining in a report released on Monday, October 17th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Pure Gold Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$8.54 million for the quarter.

Pure Gold Mining Stock Up 4.2 %

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of PGM opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Gold Mining news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$39,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,311,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,733,196.36.

About Pure Gold Mining

(Get Rating)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.