FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBRA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

