FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Issued By DA Davidson

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $13.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.80. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $13.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.
Winnebago Industries Price Performance
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 50.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
Read More
