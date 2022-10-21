FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Airbus SE Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Airbus’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EADSY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Airbus has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 40.61%.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

