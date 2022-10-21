FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Potbelly Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Potbelly in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. Potbelly has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $141.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million.

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 17,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,611 shares of company stock worth $150,538. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Potbelly by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Potbelly by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 105,256 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

