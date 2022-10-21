FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Welltower in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

Welltower stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

