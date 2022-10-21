FY2022 EPS Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Altra Industrial Motion’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $36.22 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Institutional Trading of Altra Industrial Motion

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.