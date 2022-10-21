FY2022 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Cut by KeyCorp

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Applied Materials in a report issued on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $7.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.72. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $931,322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,909 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.