FY2022 EPS Estimates for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Decreased by Analyst

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Beazer Homes USA in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $6.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.06. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $526.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.33 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Institutional Inflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after buying an additional 108,173 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,675,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,358 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 27.8% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,584,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 344,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after buying an additional 61,247 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

