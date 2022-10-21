FY2022 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BXP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.