FY2022 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Corporate Office Properties Trust

OFC opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.93. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $29.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,103,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after buying an additional 474,261 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after buying an additional 378,217 shares during the period.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.02%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.