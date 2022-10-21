FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fortis in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.77. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortis to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.21.

Fortis Stock Down 1.9 %

FTS stock opened at C$50.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

