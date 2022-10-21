FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Increased by Analyst

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $10.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $10.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MA. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.80.

MA stock opened at $296.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

