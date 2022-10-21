FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Increased by Analyst

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2023 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $147.62 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.