FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $56.84 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $185,329.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,568 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $225,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 121.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.8% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.