FY2022 EPS Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexPoint Residential Trust’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

NYSE NXRT opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $64.11. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 66,825 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,062.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 36,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.65%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

