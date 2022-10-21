FY2022 EPS Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $84.78 on Thursday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $258.96. The company has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average of $87.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 66.5% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

